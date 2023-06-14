Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

