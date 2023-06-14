Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
