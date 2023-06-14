Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,452. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1264 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000.

