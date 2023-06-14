Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 1,066.2% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,357. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,469 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 196,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,169,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

