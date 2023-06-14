Internet Computer Trading Down 9.4% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $29.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00015192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,999,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,526,469 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

