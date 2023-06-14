Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Reaches $27.46 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00014918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $27.46 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,005,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,532,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

