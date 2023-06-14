International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

Shares of International Zeolite stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

