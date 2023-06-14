International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.94

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 165.82 ($2.07), with a volume of 6141797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.75 ($2.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.30 ($2.23).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

