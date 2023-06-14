Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

INTC traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,529,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,508,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.