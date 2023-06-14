Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 57303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITR. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Integra Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

