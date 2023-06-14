Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 57303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITR. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Integra Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Further Reading
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.