Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.05 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

