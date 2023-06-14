Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 9.8%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 301,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 139,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.58 million, a PE ratio of -308.33 and a beta of -0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insig AI

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($61,561.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 458,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,946. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

