Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,452. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,334,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

