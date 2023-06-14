Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 9,784 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 281,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

