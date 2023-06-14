Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,749,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 7.1 %

HTCR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 124,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,379. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

