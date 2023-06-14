Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 11,058 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.85. 517,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,123. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.