Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 11,058 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.85. 517,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,123. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
