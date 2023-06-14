Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %

AGM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. 47,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,414. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.