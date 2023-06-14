Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 2,770,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 84.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 304,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 139,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

