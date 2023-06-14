Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $375,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVH traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 2,770,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,855. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

