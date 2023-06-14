Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) President Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Accolade Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACCD remained flat at $14.30 on Wednesday. 71,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on ACCD. Stephens began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
