Insider Buying: Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Acquires 31,343 Shares of Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Rating) insider Paul Anderson bought 31,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,252.14 ($7,602.80).
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.
About Orthocell
Featured Articles
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.