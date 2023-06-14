Insider Buying: Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Acquires 31,343 Shares of Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Rating) insider Paul Anderson bought 31,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,252.14 ($7,602.80).

Orthocell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

About Orthocell

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

