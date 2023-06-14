Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:IPHYF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

