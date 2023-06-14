Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:IPHYF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.
About Innate Pharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.