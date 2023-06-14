Injective Protocol Price Hits $6.08 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $486.65 million and approximately $40.40 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00023449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

