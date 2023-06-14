Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.40

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 85388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

