INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

INDT opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. TheStreet downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,337.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Further Reading

