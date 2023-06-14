Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.83 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $355.60 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

