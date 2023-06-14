IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 372.65% from the stock’s current price.

IGas Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 14.81 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.36. The stock has a market cap of £18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.56 and a beta of -0.21. IGas Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frances Ward acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £436.80 ($546.55). Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.