iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the period.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Up 1.7 %

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.09.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.