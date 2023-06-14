Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.37. 315,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,759,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IEP. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.45%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

