Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $216.70 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

