Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $512.63

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $512.63, but opened at $456.49. Humana shares last traded at $452.26, with a volume of 1,414,882 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

