Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -83.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

