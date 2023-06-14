HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBCZ remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

