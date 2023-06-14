HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBCZ remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.
About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)
