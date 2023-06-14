Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 515.0% from the May 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.9 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWDJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 800 ($10.01) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

