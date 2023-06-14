Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.87 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $85.87 million and $3.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00023985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00097252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,791,856 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

