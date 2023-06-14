Horizen Price Reaches $6.29 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.29 or 0.00024236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00098291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,793,938 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

