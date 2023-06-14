Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.85

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 186607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -507.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.