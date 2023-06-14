Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

