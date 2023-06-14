HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 135.2% in May

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the May 15th total of 884,200 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 576,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

