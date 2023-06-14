Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Laura Fuentes Sells 12,513 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.55. 1,304,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,226. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

