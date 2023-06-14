HI (HI) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. HI has a market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $181,434.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,013.01 or 0.99999642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00435397 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $220,672.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.