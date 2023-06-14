HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Gap Down to $45.82

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $44.79. HF Sinclair shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 199,207 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

