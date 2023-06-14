Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 374% compared to the average daily volume of 3,228 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

HPE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 8,006,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

