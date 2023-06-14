Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 4.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.2 %
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
