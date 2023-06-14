Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.95

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 48117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

