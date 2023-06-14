Head-To-Head Review: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) & Its Peers

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 347 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -591.86% -57.56% -15.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.23 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $130.61 million -$13.78 million 84.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 485 1617 4236 41 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 77.49%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies competitors beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

