Head-To-Head Contrast: GAM (GMHLY) & Its Competitors

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) is one of 1,113 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GAM to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GAM pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.7%. GAM pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 662.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAM N/A N/A 0.29 GAM Competitors $458.40 million $3.97 million 8.85

This table compares GAM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAM 0 0 0 0 N/A GAM Competitors 969 4143 5291 78 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.50%. Given GAM’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAM N/A N/A N/A GAM Competitors 373.31% 7.86% 4.93%

Summary

GAM rivals beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GAM

(Get Rating)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

