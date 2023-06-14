Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) vs. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Mercialys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercialys and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercialys 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Mercialys.

This table compares Mercialys and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercialys N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 31.08% 6.03% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercialys and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercialys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.44 $482.86 million $2.25 26.85

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Mercialys.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Mercialys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,087 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.1 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

