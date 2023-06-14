HC Wainwright Increases Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $4.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 712,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 326.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Digital (BTBT)
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.