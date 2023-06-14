HC Wainwright Increases Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target to $4.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BTBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 712,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 326.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 2,244.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 169,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 273.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 324,953 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

