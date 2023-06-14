Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.02.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 5.57%.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
