Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.